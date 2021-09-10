Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two snatchers nabbed after chase in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Two snatchers nabbed after chase in Chandigarh

The accused had fled after snatching a 42-year-old man’s wallet, but were nabbed following a chase by the victim and his two neighbours in Raipur Kalan on Tuesday night
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The wallet contained 200 in cash, the victim’s factory identity card and PAN card. (Bloomberg/file photo)

A 42-year-old man and his neighbours caught two snatchers after a chase in Raipur Kalan on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Kumar, 23, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently staying in Dhakoli, and Ankit Chauhan, alias Goli, 21, of Baltana, had fled after snatching the wallet of Hare Ram when the chase ensued.

Ram told the police that he had almost reached home from work around 10pm on Tuesday. There, two men stopped him to ask for directions to an address. As he started to guide them, the duo manhandled him and fled with his wallet containing 200, his factory identity card and PAN card.

Ram raised the alarm and his two neighbors, Ramakant and Rajkumar, who were out for a walk came to his rescue. They ran after the accused and nabbed Deepak from whom the wallet was recovered.

On his disclosure, his accomplice, Ankit, was also arrested.

Both were booked under Sections 379A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Old ambulances parked at Ludhiana civil hospital on burglars’ radar

Punjab CM lays foundation stone of facility to train youth for selection in armed forces in Tarn Taran

Ludhiana woman loses gold bangles to car-borne snatchers

Now, call for free lifting of animal carcasses in Chandigarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP