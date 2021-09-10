Two snatchers nabbed after chase in Chandigarh

A 42-year-old man and his neighbours caught two snatchers after a chase in Raipur Kalan on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Kumar, 23, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently staying in Dhakoli, and Ankit Chauhan, alias Goli, 21, of Baltana, had fled after snatching the wallet of Hare Ram when the chase ensued.

Ram told the police that he had almost reached home from work around 10pm on Tuesday. There, two men stopped him to ask for directions to an address. As he started to guide them, the duo manhandled him and fled with his wallet containing ₹200, his factory identity card and PAN card.

Ram raised the alarm and his two neighbors, Ramakant and Rajkumar, who were out for a walk came to his rescue. They ran after the accused and nabbed Deepak from whom the wallet was recovered.

On his disclosure, his accomplice, Ankit, was also arrested.

Both were booked under Sections 379A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.