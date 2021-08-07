Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two UPSC aspirants end life in Chandigarh
Two UPSC aspirants end life in Chandigarh

The man, who belonged to Sonepat, hanged himself with a bedsheet in the bathroom of a house in Sector 37, where he had been staying for the past four years while preparing for the exam
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:33 AM IST
No suicide note was found in both cases. (ISTOCK/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman committed suicide in Sectors 37 and 38, respectively, after reportedly failing to clear a competitive exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, police said on Friday. Police have found no link between the two victims.

The man, who belonged to Sonepat, hanged himself with a bedsheet in the bathroom of a house in Sector 37, where he had been staying for the past four years while preparing for the exam. The suicide came to light when his friend reached the house for collective studies in the morning.

Police said the victim had exhausted all his attempts to clear the exam, even as he had reached the interview stage a couple of times, and was reportedly under stress.

In the other case, the woman committed suicide at her house when her mother and brother had gone to the market around 11:30 am. Police said she too had been unsuccessful in clearing the exam and was suffering from depression. No suicide note was found in both cases. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

