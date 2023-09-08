Two women among 3 killed as SUV rolls down hill in Chamba district

Two women and a child were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle skidded and rolled down a hill in Jhulada panchayat in Chamba district, police said on Friday.

The mangled remains of the SUV that rolled down a hill in Chamba district, leaving three people dead and eight injured on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

The accident involving a sports utility vehicle took place late on Thursday on the Sirkund-Mani road, 18km from the district headquarters.

The deceased were identified as Sanvi, Mimi Devi and Veena Devi, all residents of Rajpura village, Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said.

There were a total of 11 occupants in the car, including five women, five children and the driver.

The victims, who were relatives, were returning home after paying obeisance at Dwat Mahadev Mandir at Mani village, he said.

Villagers rushed and launched a rescue operation soon after the accident, while emergency teams comprising police and home guard jawans also arrived at the scene.

The victims were taken to the Chamba medical college in 108 National Ambulance Service.

One seriously hurt victim was referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Police said a case was registered and the cause of the accident was being ascertained.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief on the loss of lives. “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident near Jhulada village in Chamba district, which claimed the lives of two women and a child. My thoughts and prayers are with their grieving families during this difficult time,” Sukhu said.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar also visited the hospital and enquired after the health of the injured.

The district administration has provided ₹25,000 to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹5,000 to the injured individuals. A seriously injured person has been provided an immediate relief of ₹10,000.

