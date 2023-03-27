Two women arrested for harbouring Amritpal, aide sent to judicial custody

Jalandhar

A Nakodar court on Monday sent two women, accused of providing shelter to fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet, to judicial custody.

Police had on March 25 arrested Balbir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala, for arranging Amritpal and Papalpreet’s stay at her residence on March 19.

Both Amritpal and Papalpreet stayed at the residence of the woman from 10am to 4pm and left for Shahbad in Kurukshetra on March 19 on her two-wheeler, a day after he gave police the slip at Mehatpur in Jalandhar district, police had said.

On March 23, police nabbed Baljit Kaur for harbouring the fugitive Khalistani preacher and his aide for two days at her house in Shahbad in Kurukshetra district of Haryana on March 19 and 20.

The court also extended the police remand of five men arrested for providing logistics to Amritpal by a day.

On March 19, five persons, identified as Manpreet Singh Manna, Gurdeep Singh Deepa of Bal Naun village in Jalandhar district, Harpreet Singh Happy of Kotla Naudh Singh village in Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh of Godara in Faridkot and Sukhdev Singh of Shahkot were arrested for providing vehicles to Amritpal and his aide to escape.

They were booked under Sections 212 (harbouring an offender), 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act at the Shahkot police station.

“During their interrogation, it came to fore that Gurbhej was accompanying Amritpal from Jallupur Khera on March 18 and was in a Brezza Car when Amritpal reached Nangal Ambian village. He ensured that safer link roads were taken to reach a gurdwara, from where he contacted Manna who arranged two motorcycles,” an official said.

