Two women held with 35,000L lahan, 59 bottles of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 13, 2024 10:29 PM IST

In a joint operation against illicit liquor, Punjab excise department along with Ludhiana (Rural) police have seized 35,000 litre lahan and 59 bottles of illicit liquor on Saturday.

Excise and police teams recover 35,000 litre lahan, 59 illicit liquor bottles in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Assistant commissioner (excise) Inderjit Singh Nagpal said the teams led by excise inspectors Harshpinder Singh and Balkaran Singh along with Sidhwan Bet police conducted raids in Sherewala and Walipur Khurd and seized 35,000 litre lahan.

Besides, 59 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from two women namely Mandeep Kaur and Bimal Bai of Sherewala. The seized lahan was destroyed on the spot. Separate cases have been registered against the two women under the Excise Act.

