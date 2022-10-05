Two workers injured in Karnal factory fire

: Two workers sustained injuries when a medicine packaging factory in which they were working caught fire in Karnal on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the workers noticed smoke and alerted the other staff and labourers in the factory, police said, adding that 150 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All managed to escape except the two who sustained injuries. They have been admitted to hospital, police said.

Police said that in the preliminary investigation it seems that fire was caused due to a short-circuit.

Kamaldeep, incharge of Karnal city police station, said that 10 fire tenders doused the flames in three hours.