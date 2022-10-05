Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two workers injured in Karnal factory fire

Two workers injured in Karnal factory fire

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:32 AM IST

The incident took place when the workers noticed smoke and alerted the other staff and labourers in the factory, police said, adding that 150 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident

Two workers injured in Karnal factory fire
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Two workers sustained injuries when a medicine packaging factory in which they were working caught fire in Karnal on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the workers noticed smoke and alerted the other staff and labourers in the factory, police said, adding that 150 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident.

All managed to escape except the two who sustained injuries. They have been admitted to hospital, police said.

Police said that in the preliminary investigation it seems that fire was caused due to a short-circuit.

Kamaldeep, incharge of Karnal city police station, said that 10 fire tenders doused the flames in three hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP