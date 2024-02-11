Two years on, cops recover weapons, car used in murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian

Nearly two years after the infamous murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian, the Jalandhar police have recovered two weapons including a US-made pistol and a vehicle used in the crime. The the weapon recovered by Jalandhar police. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said that based on specific information, two of the sharpshooters identified as Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur and Ravinder Singh were brought on production warrant on February 7 and were taken into police custody for four days for detailed interrogation.

“On their identification, we have recovered two weapons including a .32 US-made pistol and .30 pistol, besides a white Maruti Swift car. The accused had confessed that both these weapons were used in the crime and after Ambian’s murder, these weapons and car were left at an abandoned place,” Bhullar said.

Ambian was killed in broad daylight by assailants during a kabaddi match at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022, due to rivalry between kabaddi associations over international and national kabaddi leagues. The infamous Bambiha gang took responsibility for the killing following which the police had arrested sharpshooters hired from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh by the gang to murder Ambian.

SSP Bhullar said during fresh interrogation, accused Maur also confessed that prior to the Ambian’s murder, he had an altercation with another sharpshooter identified as Puneet Sharma. Following the altercation, Ambian had intentionally shot Sharma in the leg.

Sharma along with another sharpshooter Narinder Lalli are still on the run. “Both Maur and Ravinder are in contact with Canada-based gangster Arsh Dala,” SSP Bhullar added.

The Jalandhar police had arrested noted kabaddi promotor Surjan Singh Chatha, a main accused in the case last year.

Chatha, a British national, was not booked initially but his name cropped up during the probe following which he was nominated in the FIR registered under the charges of murder at Sadar Nakodar police station.