Two years on, work on 7-crore Ferozepur sports complex begins

The construction of an integrated sports complex worth ₹7 crore at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, Ferozepur, has finally begun after a prolonged stalemate due to earth filling issues. The work is expected to be completed within the next six months. Design of the integrated sports complex under construction in Ferozepur.

The foundation stone of the eight-lane 400-metre synthetic athletic track was laid in June 2021 but the work could not commence due to the ground level being too low and 800 trucks of sand from various panchayats and philanthropists were brought to enable the construction to begin.

The integrated sports complex, supervised by the Punjab State Sports Council, will include international-level synthetic athletics track and various sports grounds for football, discus throw, and have hammer throw facilities, benefiting the sports community at large.

State’s first sports hostel will also be made in the complex. It will provide accommodation and training facilities, allowing athletes to focus on refining their skills and nurturing their game.

Furthermore, provisions of night practice and hosting state, national, and international level games will be available at the stadium.

Deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said, “The revitalisation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium is expected to provide unparalleled convenience and opportunities to athletes in Ferozepur and its surrounding areas, inspiring and empowering more young talents to engage in sports and represent the border district at national and international levels,” said the DC.

“The world-class sports infrastructure will offer multiple benefits, including enhancing tourism, providing international exposure, and combating drug menace. It will also promote a well-rounded and diverse sporting culture, allowing athletes to explore and excel in different sports and discover new talents and foster physical fitness, talent development, community engagement, and holistic development, contributing to the overall well-being of participants and leaving a positive impact on society,” quoted Jaswinder Singh, a sport lover.

