Two-day philately exhibition gets underway at Panchkula

The two-day district-level philately (collection of postal stamps) exhibition, “PANCHPEX-2024”, was inaugurated at DAV Model School Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Panchkula, on Thursday. The opening ceremony saw the presence of chief postmaster general, Haryana circle, Ambala, Sanjay Singh, and DAV school principal Anil Kumar Pathak. (Sant Arora/HT)

The exhibition, organised by India Post, aims to promote the appreciation of philately and Indian culture.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of chief postmaster general, Haryana circle, Ambala, Sanjay Singh, and DAV school principal Anil Kumar Pathak. The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the release of a special cover on PANCHPEX-2024 by Singh. An event which is not important enough to be commemorated by issue of a special stamp may be commemorated by the postal department by issuing special cover.

In his address, Singh encouraged visitors to explore stamps and covers which provide insights into Indian culture and history. He emphasised that the department’s goal extends beyond issuing stamps and includes educating masses about the historical significance behind each stamp.

Senior superintendent of post office, Ambala postal division Vijay Kumar said this is the first philatelic exhibition in Panchkula in two decades. Philatelists from Ambala and Panchkula districts displayed their collections and around 40 frames on “culture of India” were exhibited, he added.

The exhibition features two competitive events- a stamp designing competition and a philately quiz. The stamp designing competition saw participation of 63 students across seven schools, divided into two age groups. The quiz involved 18 students from six schools. Results for both the contests will be announced on Friday, with prizes being awarded to winners.

A philately workshop was also held to educate students on the art of stamp collection, storage, and becoming a philatelist. Additionally, a stall was set up for sale of collectible stamps and to assist visitors in opening philately accounts. The selfie-point featuring a postman proved especially popular among children.