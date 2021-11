U-14 tennis tournament : Abhinav, Shaurya enter main draw

Top seed Abhinav Sangra outplayed Abhinav Chaudhary 6-4,4-6,(10-4) in a marathon boys’ U-14 final qualifying round match during the All-India Tennis Association National Ranking Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Sunday. In other U-14 matches, second seed Shaurya Goyal beat Mohit 6-1,6-3; Harman Singh overpowered Samvir Singh 6-1,7-5; Devvert Singh prevailed over Hardit Singh 6-3,6-1 and third seed Ayaan Chandel got the better of Mayank Bishnoi 6-0, 7-5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Results

Boys’ Under 14 (final qualifying round): Abhinav Sangra (1) (Ch) bt Abhinav Chaudhary (Pb) 6-4,4-6,(10-4); Shaurya Goyal (Ch) (2) bt Mohit (Hr) 6-1,6-3; Harman Singh (Ch) bt Samvir Singh (Pb) 6-1,7-5; Devvert Singh (Hr) bt Hardit singh (Pb) 6-3,6-1; Ayaan Chandel (3) (Ch) bt Mayank Bishnoi (Hr) 6-0,7-5; Manan Dhir (Pb) bt Prabhroop Singh (Pb) 4-6,6-4,(10-4); Gaurish Madaan (4) (Ch) bt Krishansh Batra(Hr) 6-0,6-0; Love Pahal (Pb) bt S.Bhavesh (Hr) 6-0, 6-1.