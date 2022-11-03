U-16 cricket: Chandigarh bundles out for 238 against Haryana

In reply to Haryana’s 274 on the second day of 2nd Balramji Das Tandon Under -16 multi-day’s cricket tournament being played at Sector 16, UT boys were bundled out for 238. Chandigarh was in a strong position at 170 for three wickets, but the trio of Ashish Sheoron (3/41), Satwik Singh (2/28) and Aditya Sharma (2/45) helped Haryana bounce back in the game and wrapped up the opponent in 88th over.

Ritik Sandhu (66) and Shashwatam (56) were the top scorers for Chandigarh. Haryana scored one run for the loss of one wicket in their second innings when the stumps were drawn.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day played at GMSS School in Sector 26, Delhi restricted Punjab for 106 runs wherein Raunak Vaghela took a total of seven wickets. Earlier Delhi was all out for 121 on day one. By the end of the day’s play, Punjab scored four runs without losing a wicket.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

UT Police celebrate Nat’l Unity Day

Employees of Chandigarh Police took the “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” pledge at Police Headquarters in Sector 9 on Monday. As many as 32 newly recruited constables in the Chandigarh Police Band fleet received their appointment letters on the occasion. A performance of the police band was held at Sukhna Lake to commemorate the event.

Thieves target house in Sector 35

Thieves targeted a house in Sector 35, Chandigarh, and decamped with cash and valuables. In her complaint, Jyotsna Singh, a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, told police that she had received information that the ground floor door of her house in Sector 35, Chandigarh, was open. She went to the house and saw that it had been ransacked and ₹32,000 cash, two gas cylinders, clothes and utensils were missing. A theft case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

Congress hands over appointment letters to block presidents

As many as 35 Congress block presidents received their appointment letters at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Wednesday. The letters were handed over by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. The block presidents took an oath to work for the welfare of the people of Chandigarh and the development of the city.

UT U-19 boys’ team named

A 19-member team of Chandigarh departed for Agartala for the Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy on Wednesday, wherein the team will start its campaign against Agartala from November 5. Captain Neil Dhaliwal is leading the team.

Ramesh Dimri is new HC registrar general

Ramesh Chander Dimri, a judicial officer from Haryana, is the new registrar general of high court. A district and sessions judge grade officer, he was earlier posted as registrar (buildings). He takes over from Sanjiv Berry, who has been promoted to additional judge.

Workshop on skills for the future

The Chandigarh Skill Development Mission conducted a workshop on “skilling for the future” on Wednesday at Hotel Mountview. Keynote speakers from academia and the industry spoke on the need of trained manpower in fields including nursing, artificial Intelligence, digital marketing and content creation.

Haryana governor releases book

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya launched the book “River Saraswati and the Aryans” authored by P Lal, a retired IPS officer of Punjab, at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. The book deals with issues of ancient Indian history including the antiquity of Vedic culture and existence of Saraswati river in the past.

AITA series: Rubani, Sharanya lift Under-18 doubles title

Rubani Kaur Sidhu and Sharanya Ramasubramanian clinched the girls’ U-18 doubles title, while Abhinav Chaudhary and Ribhav Saroha walked away with the boys’ U-14 doubles crown during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. The U-18 girls’ doubles’ winners outplayed the pair of Ajenika Puri and Radha Sadhra 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 and the boys’ U-14 doubles’ champs beat Haralam Singh and Ashish Kumar 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-5 in the final.

