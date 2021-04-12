IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-17 football league: Minerva Academy FC emerge champions
The Minerva Academy FC team which won the Namdhari Under-17 Football League. (HT Photo)
The Minerva Academy FC team which won the Namdhari Under-17 Football League. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

U-17 football league: Minerva Academy FC emerge champions

Beat Chandigarh Football Academy 1-0 in their last league match to emerge on top of the table; both the teams were tied at 13 points each before they locked horns
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:39 AM IST

Minerva Academy FC (MAFC) won the Namdhari Under-17 Football League organised by the Namdhari Football Academy held recently. MAFC beat Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) 1-0 in their last league match to emerge on top of the table.

Before locking horns with each other, both the teams were tied at 13 points. On their way to clinch the title, MAFC outplayed Sri Dashmesh Academy in their first match.

Thereafter, they beat Kick Football Academy, drew with FC Malerkotla and defeated Namdhari FC (B). In the next match, MAFC lost to Namdhari FC (A) but were still table-toppers. MAFC’s Himanshu Jangra bagged the best striker award for scoring eight goals in the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP