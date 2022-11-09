U19 cricket: Chandigarh opens Cooch Behar Trophy campaign with eight-wicket wiu over Tripura

Led by a strong all-round performance from Paras, the UT side on Monday beat hosts Tripura in Agartala to open their Cooch Behar U19 Trophy campaign on a winning note.

The Chandigarh side, which posted an eight-wicket win, needed only 57 runs to win on the final day. The visitors chased down the target with the help of an unbeaten 35 from opener Paras — who had earlier proven lethal in bowling attack.

His spell, in which he took five wickets, was key in bundling out Tripura for 234. Captain Neil and Nishunk Birla, meanwhile, posted three and two dismissals each. Chandigarh had earlier scored 330 in the first innings in reply to Tripura’s 152 and managed a lead of 178 runs.

Chandigarh is scheduled to take on Mizoram next, starting November 12 at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.