UCC not in interest of nation: SAD to law commission

In a communication to the law commission on Friday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that the Centre should not go ahead with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as it was not in the interest of the nation. The SAD’s response came after the 22nd law commission issued a public notice asking for suggestions from religious and cultural groups. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that SAD is the oldest political party in the country which upholds multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual traditions, with India as a federal entity.

“Enforcing it without a genuine countrywide inter-faith consensus, especially among minorities will violate the spirit of the Constitution and generate fear, distrust and divisive sentiments,” said the communiqué signed by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The communiqué further said that uniformity must not be confused with unity as India symbolizes unity in diversity.

“Only a true federal structure can resolve our problems and make India a global superpower,” Sukhbir said in the communiqué. The SAD chief added that the sentiments of the patriotic Sikh community must be respected on sensitive issues like UCC as peace and communal harmony in the sensitive border state of Punjab must remain a top national priority.

“Surprisingly no draft has been prepared and circulated along with the notice given by the law commission about the proposed amendments in the present personal laws of different religions which the GoI proposes to make,” the communication added. He added that the 21st law commission conducted a detailed study on the matter and concluded that there was no need for a uniform civil code, as neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

DSGMC seeks draft of UCC

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said that the committee has asked for the draft of UCC only then suggestions or comments could be made. He added that there was no point in rejecting it without going into the details. “I am sure the party (BJP), heading the government, is conscious of the rights of the Sikhs and would not harm the community’s interests,” Kalka said. In case the government goes against the Sikhs we would oppose it, he added.