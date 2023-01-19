UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta meets ministers

Days after united cycle and parts manufacturers association (UCPMA) president D S Chawla sat on a hunger strike against the centre’s move to make fixing of reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January 1, a delegation of industrialists associated with the bicycle industry of Punjab, led by BJP state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, met union industries minister Piyush Goyal and union minister of state Som Prakash on Thursday to brief them about the problems being faced by the bicycle industry.

The delegation, accompanied by state BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and UCPMA president, submitted their memorandum.

Gupta said union ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash listened to the problems of the cycle industry delegation carefully and assured to resolve them at the earliest. The delegation has been invited for another round of talks on January 24.

A high-voltage drama was witnessed at the office of UCPMA on January 16, in which their key functionaries went on a strike protesting against the government’s order for making Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified reflectors compulsory on bicycles.