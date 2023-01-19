Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta meets ministers

UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta meets ministers

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 11:40 PM IST

UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta met union industries minister Piyush Goyal and union minister of state Som Prakash on Thursday to brief them about the problems being faced by the bicycle industry

UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta, accompanied by state BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and UCPMA president, submitted their memorandum. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Days after united cycle and parts manufacturers association (UCPMA) president D S Chawla sat on a hunger strike against the centre’s move to make fixing of reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January 1, a delegation of industrialists associated with the bicycle industry of Punjab, led by BJP state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, met union industries minister Piyush Goyal and union minister of state Som Prakash on Thursday to brief them about the problems being faced by the bicycle industry.

The delegation, accompanied by state BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and UCPMA president, submitted their memorandum.

Gupta said union ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash listened to the problems of the cycle industry delegation carefully and assured to resolve them at the earliest. The delegation has been invited for another round of talks on January 24.

A high-voltage drama was witnessed at the office of UCPMA on January 16, in which their key functionaries went on a strike protesting against the government’s order for making Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified reflectors compulsory on bicycles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP