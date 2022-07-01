Udaipur incident: Section 144 imposed in Haryana’s Mahendergarh

The Mahendergarh administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order situation over the Udaipur incident where a tailor was brutally murdered.

Mahendergarh DC Jai Krishan Abhir said Section 144 was imposed in the district in view of ensuring peace and stability as the district shares border with Rajasthan where a brutal murder took place.

“The police have been alerted. We have urged the people to maintain peace and law and order situation,” the DC added.

Clear cane dues by July 5: Haryana chief secretary to sugar mills

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the outstanding dues of about ₹314 crore will be cleared by the cooperative sugar mills by July 5. Similarly, the private sugar mills will also clear the dues soon.

He was presiding over the review meeting regarding payment of dues wherein he directed that the dues should be paid by the mills to cane growers within a stipulated time period.

An official spokesperson said a sum of ₹172.69 crore has been paid by Naraingarh Sugar Mills to the farmers for the 2021-22 season. The balance amount of ₹59.15 crore will be paid soon.

It was informed in the meeting that a subsidy of ₹78.92 crore has been given to cooperative sugar mills till May 2022 for the 2021-22 season. In addition, subsidy of about ₹57 crore was given to private mills, including ₹29.28 crore to Saraswati Sugar Mill, Yamunanagar; ₹12.84 crore to Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited, Bhadson; ₹8.6 crore to Naraingarh Sugar Mill and ₹6.39 crore to Assandh Mill.