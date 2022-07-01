Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Udaipur incident: Section 144 imposed in Haryana’s Mahendergarh
chandigarh news

Udaipur incident: Section 144 imposed in Haryana’s Mahendergarh

Mahendergarh DC Jai Krishan Abhir said Section 144 was imposed in the district in view of ensuring peace and stability as the district shares border with Rajasthan where a brutal murder took place
The Mahendergarh administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order situation over the Udaipur incident where a tailor was brutally murdered. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The Mahendergarh administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order situation over the Udaipur incident where a tailor was brutally murdered.

Mahendergarh DC Jai Krishan Abhir said Section 144 was imposed in the district in view of ensuring peace and stability as the district shares border with Rajasthan where a brutal murder took place.

“The police have been alerted. We have urged the people to maintain peace and law and order situation,” the DC added.

Clear cane dues by July 5: Haryana chief secretary to sugar mills

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the outstanding dues of about 314 crore will be cleared by the cooperative sugar mills by July 5. Similarly, the private sugar mills will also clear the dues soon.

He was presiding over the review meeting regarding payment of dues wherein he directed that the dues should be paid by the mills to cane growers within a stipulated time period.

RELATED STORIES

An official spokesperson said a sum of 172.69 crore has been paid by Naraingarh Sugar Mills to the farmers for the 2021-22 season. The balance amount of 59.15 crore will be paid soon.

It was informed in the meeting that a subsidy of 78.92 crore has been given to cooperative sugar mills till May 2022 for the 2021-22 season. In addition, subsidy of about 57 crore was given to private mills, including 29.28 crore to Saraswati Sugar Mill, Yamunanagar; 12.84 crore to Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited, Bhadson; 8.6 crore to Naraingarh Sugar Mill and 6.39 crore to Assandh Mill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP