 Udhampur attack: Man who helped terrorists held, police release sketches of five suspects - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Udhampur attack: Man who helped terrorists held, police release sketches of five suspects

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
May 12, 2024 05:42 AM IST

“Udhampur Police has thus far gained some credible information about the movement of suspects and had likewise zeroed in on a few unscrupulous elements that had marked proclivities towards the act of crime,” said Udhampur SSP Joginder Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday stated that they arrested a man, who provided logistical support to the terrorists involved in the killing of a village defence guard Mohammad Sharief in Lower Ponar village of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on April 28. (Representational image)
Jammu and Kashmir has made initial forays into the continuing investigation of the Basantgarh encounter case.

An FIR number 09/2024 under sections 302, 307, 121, 121A, 122, 120B of the IPC , 113,16,18,18A,19, 21 of UAPA,7/27 Arms Act stands registered at Basantgarh police station.

Village defence guard Mohammad Sharief, 48, son of Abdul Rehman of Lower Ponara, was killed in a face-off with terrorists at Chochru Gala heights in Basantgarh on April 28.

“Udhampur Police has thus far gained some credible information about the movement of suspects and had likewise zeroed in on a few unscrupulous elements that had marked proclivities towards the act of crime,” said Udhampur SSP Joginder Singh.

“The police, in consequence, arrested an individual identified as Javed, son of Mohammad Hussain of Loha Nathi in Kathua district, who has evidence stacked against him for providing the logistic support to the terrorists,” he added.

This is the first arrest made by police in this case so far. Further investigation into the case is going on.

The SSP also informed that on the basis of inputs received from various quarters, Udhampur Police have been able to make sketches of five terrorists depicting their probable description to share it in public domain so that specific information regarding the presence of these terrorists can be generated.

Udhampur Police have also announced handsome cash reward from 5 lakh to 10 lakh for the informers, who provide specific information regarding the presence of terrorists.

    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Udhampur attack: Man who helped terrorists held, police release sketches of five suspects

