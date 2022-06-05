Udhampur court complex blast: LeT terrorist, two associates arrested
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and his two associates in connection with the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured, officials said on Saturday.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh told reporters here that a number of suspects were questioned before the investigators zeroed in on and arrested Mohammad Ramzan Sohil, a resident of Ramban.
The other two arrested accused were identified as Khurshed Ahmed of Doda and Nisar Ahmed Khan of Bhaderwah.
Sohil confessed to planting the IED on the directions of his handler Mohammad Amin, alias Khubaib, a resident of Kathawa Thathri in Doda who is currently based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the police officer said.
The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts. Sohil’s father Mohammad Ishaq Sohil was a trained terrorist of the LeT and was neutralised in 2003, the ADGP said.
“Sohil was in contact with...Khubaib through social media. He was instructed to fix one sticky bomb IED at Slathia Chowk and keep another at a safe place for future use,” he said, adding that the second IED has been recovered.
He received an amount of ₹30,000 in his Jammu and Kashmir Bank account on March 23 for the blast he carried out in Udhampur as promised by Khubaib, the ADGP said.
Singh said the amount was deposited in Sohil’s account by Khurshed Ahmed on the directions of Khubaib.”Khurshed’s brother-in-law, named Bilal Ahmed Butt, is a trained terrorist of the LeT,” he said.
The third arrested accused, Nisar Ahmed Khan, was a trained LeT terrorist and remained active in Doda district between 2001 and 2006, he said.
On the directions of Khubaib, he picked up two IEDs -- in December 2021 and January 2022 -- from Belicharana in Jammu, the police officer said.
The investigation in the case was underway and more people are expected to be arrested, the ADGP said, adding 15 people have been identified for questioning in connection with various other terror incidents.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics