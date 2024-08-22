Udhampur encounter: CRPF officer’s mortal remains consigned to flames with full state honours

The mortal remains of CRPF inspector Kuldeep Malik, who was killed in a brief exchange of fire between militants and a CRPF patrol in Jammu’s Udhampur district on Monday, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Nidani in Jind on Wednesday. CRPF inspector Kuldeep Malik had sacrificed his life while combating armed terrorists in Udhampur’s Dudu area on Monday. Malik’s elder son Naveen Kumar is a driver in the army and his younger son Sanjay is serving in the railways. (ANI File)

Scores of people gathered at Nidani village to pay homage to 52-year-old Malik. After the ceremonial gun salute during the funeral, CRPF personnel handed over the Tricolour that draped Kuldeep Malik’s body and his uniform to his wife and two sons.

Malik had sacrificed his life while combating armed terrorists in Udhampur’s Dudu area on Monday. Malik’s elder son Naveen Kumar is a driver in the army and his younger son Sanjay is serving in the railways. His sons said that they would continue to serve the nation with the same pride and honour, which they were taught by their father.

“We were expecting our father’s promotion to the DSP post, but we got his mortal remains wrapped in the Tricolour,” they added.

Malik, a national-level wrestler, had joined the CRPF 34 years ago through the sports quota. Nidani villagers said that Malik will be remembered as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.