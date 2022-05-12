UDISE Survey: Schools in Ludhiana seek extension of deadline to submit details
A few private schools in the district have sought extension of deadline from the ministry of education, Government of India, to submit the Unified District Information System (UDISE) survey 2021-22.
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, had asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones, to submit the details for the UDISE survey by May 15.
According to the officials, out of 1,200 private schools in the district, 396 schools have submitted their declarations, while many schools are facing technical issues, following which Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, MIS, on Thursday conducted a webinar for the private schools to assist them resolve their issues regarding the said survey.
Around 750 schools participated in the webinar, supervised by district education officer Jaswinder Kaur.
An officer in the education department said the government is expected to extend the deadline.
“Earlier the data was uploaded at E-Punjab portal of the state from where it used to be shared with the government, but now since the schools have been asked to directly share the data on the website of Government of India, schools are not familiar with the new portal and are thus, facing technical issues, which were addressed during the webinar. We received a great response at the end of the webinar,” Vishal Mittal said.
UDISE survey
The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, Government of India, to collect information on schools’ infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form. The form includes multiple questions and sections related to the school, which helps the government keep the track of the education standards and release funds accordingly under various schemes and policies.
The schools will have to submit their details on https://udiseplus.gov.in.
The education department has issued a user id and password to each school, through which they can log in on the official website and submit the form. The schools’ heads have been sent a text message on their mobile phones which includes the password and user id.
The schools have been advised to take out the print of the survey and fill the details on paper before submitting it online to avoid any mistake and save time.
