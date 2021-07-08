Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UGC pay scales: PU teachers to suspend evaluation work, may delay results
chandigarh news

UGC pay scales: PU teachers to suspend evaluation work, may delay results

The move comes a day after Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO) made a similar appeal to teachers, and is expected to delay the declaration of exam results
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:59 AM IST
According to sources, university authorities are likely discuss the matter with PUTA on Thursday. (Representational photo)

Amid the ongoing semester exams, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday asked its members to suspend evaluation work in order to press for the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales. It has also asked the faculty not to submit award lists.

The move comes a day after Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO) made a similar appeal to teachers, and is expected to delay the declaration of exam results.

The federation had held a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the delay by the Punjab government to implement pay scales recommended by the UGC and 6th Punjab Pay Commission. It was hosted by PUTA and attended by all constituents.

The PU teachers’ body has said the delay is adversely affecting its members as well. It also wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday informing him about the decision to suspend evaluation work.

“While demanding immediate implementation of UGC pay scales and regulations, PFUCTO decided to give an ultimatum of two weeks to the Punjab government. They have decided to suspend all the evaluation work at the university level,” states the letter.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said: “We are forced to take such a harsh step due to the delay in implementation of UGC pay scales by the Punjab government. We hope that the state government will take necessary steps so that students do not suffer.”

While PU officials were not available for comment, it has been learnt the authorities are likely discuss the matter with PUTA on Thursday.

