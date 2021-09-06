UGC pay scales: Teachers sit on chain hunger strike at PU

Two days after holding a state rally, teachers on Sunday sat on a chain hunger strike at Panjab University (PU) under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) to press for the immediate implementation of the seventh UGC pay scales by the Punjab government.

Five representatives of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), including its president Mritunjay Kumar, started the chain hunger strike in front of the university’s guest house. These teachers are also demanding the withdrawal of de-linking of UGC pay scales.

All the constituents of PFUCTO would participate in the chain fast at the same venue on rotational basis till all demands are met by the Punjab government, they said.

PUTA in a statement said, “Punjab government’s decision to de-link the UGC pay scales is another assault on the young teachers that will eventually marginalise teachers of Punjab from the national mainstream.”

Various student bodies are already on indefinite strike at PU for the past three weeks, demanding immediate conduct of polling for the senate’s graduate constituency and reopening of the campus.