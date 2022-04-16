UK MP Dhesi discusses NRI issues with CM Bhagwant Mann

JALANDHAR: British MP from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Friday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh and discussed a range of issues relating to non-resident Indians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA (Amritsar South), and Dhesi’s father Jaspal Singh Dhesi were also present at the hour-long meeting.

“We were able to exchange views at length about matters affecting the Punjabi diaspora, including anxieties around land dispute cases, blacklisted individuals and long-standing political prisoners, and better laws and policies to attract more NRI direct investment,” Dhesi said.

“We also discussed the importance of increasing cargo, trade and tourism through greater connectivity, especially daily direct flights from London, Birmingham and other cities abroad, to both Amritsar and Chandigarh,” he said.