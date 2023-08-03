On Punjab tour, UK Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

United Kingdom (UK) Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who is known to be vocal on Sikh issues, was stopped by immigration officials at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here on Thursday, a senior police official said.

United Kingdom (UK) Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the Labour MP for Slough. (HT File)

Dhesi, who is the Labour MP for Slough and has been an MP continuously since June 8, 2017, landed at Amritsar around 9am. Immigration officials made him wait inside the airport for two hours before allowing him to leave the airport, confirmed a senior police official requesting anonymity.

When asked about the reason for stopping him, he expressed ignorance about it saying that this comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of home affairs.

Dhesi is known for raising Sikh issues in UK Parliament and other platforms. He is also vocal for concerns of minorities. He currently undertakes the role of shadow minister (rail) in this country.

Attempts were made to contact with him, but he was not available for comments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail