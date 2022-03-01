Ukraine crisis: Bring back stranded Indians, Manish Tewari writes to PM Modi

Anandpur Sahib MP and Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his good offices to get back thousands of Indians stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Tewari said heart-wrenching videos of young students’ plight circulating on social media showed that they were being brutalised on the Ukrainian-Polish border. “I know it is a difficult situation, but I am given to understand that 20,000-30,000 of our young boys and girls are still stuck in various parts of Ukraine and a substantial number of them are stuck in Eastern Ukraine that is close to the Russian border,” he said.

He urged the Prime Minister to advise the ministers who are overseeing the evacuation to redouble both effort and resources required to bring every last Indian out of Ukraine safely.

Democratic rights unions hold protest against Russia

SANGRUR : Democratic rights organisations held a protest in solidarity with Ukrainian opposing Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Sangrur town on Monday. The protest march was organised by Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab Students Union and other outfits.

The NBS state chief ,Rupinder Chaunda said the imperialist forces found Ukraine a new country for the loot of natural resources and in this unjustified war, crores of people will be affected directly and indirectly.

Sukhdeep Hathan, a leader of PSU, said though Russia was responsible for this war, the interest of America to spread the power of NATO was also accountable for the same. He said the war against Ukraine should be stopped immediately and all Indians stuck there should be brought back.