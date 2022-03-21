Ukraine-returnee medical students urge Haryana govt to allow continuing studies here

Despite many medical universities in war-torn Ukraine starting online classes from March 14, many recently-returned medical students of state met Haryana health minister Anil Vij at his Ambala residence on Monday.

They urged him for a provision to continue their pending studies in their home state. As per a list by the central government, 1,786 students from Haryana were studying in different universities in separate semesters/years in Ukraine.

More than a dozen students and their parents from three districts of Ambala Range and other neighbouring areas met Vij on behalf of nearly 40 students to register their demand, while thanking the government for helping them return safely amid continuing shelling from Russia.

They told Vij that most of them escaped through different routes with the help of their respective universities, agents, embassies and landed in India under ‘Operation Ganga’. But most are anxious about their future.

Prashant, a third-year MBBS student with Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University and a resident of Shahbad (Kurukshetra), said there is no hope to return for at least the next two years as most of the university buildings have been damaged.

“Online classes are not of much benefit as we are in a field of practical courses and most of us, even in India, lost crucial period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, there is a shortage of doctors in every state and our induction will help improve medical services when we complete our studies,” he said.

Manpreet Kaur and Chirag Sablok, fifth and fourth-year students from Ambala and Yamunanagar, respectively, apprised the minister about step taken by the Telangana government last week allowing students to continue studies in their home state.

“The Telangana government has also announced a special budget to pay the college fees. State governments of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and others are also considering ways to accommodate such students,” Chirag said.

Ankur Sharma, a fourth-year student from Yamunanagar, said even if we cannot be given seats in any of the five government medical colleges, we hope to get admissions in private universities with some rebate in fee.

Vij assured them of all possible help from the government and said his department will learn from the said states and chalk out a plan.