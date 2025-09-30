UN special rapporteur flags change of Tibetan exhibits’ names at Paris museums

The United Nations Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, Alexandra Xanthaki, has raised concerns over recent changes in the nomenclature of Tibetan exhibits at two major Parisian museums. Special Rapporteur Xanthaki emphasised that replacing Tibetan-preferred terminology with terms more acceptable to Chinese authorities undermines the rights of Tibetans to access and enjoy their cultural heritage and compromises their right to self-determination. (File)

The Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in a report, said that reports indicate that the Musée du Quai Branly and the Musée Guimet have replaced the term “Tibet” with “Xizang Autonomous Region” and “Himalayan World,” respectively, sparking accusations of historical distortion and cultural erasure.

“Special Rapporteur Xanthaki, in a communication on July 31 addressed the Government of China, seeking clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding these nomenclature changes. Similar letters were also sent to the Government of France, to Quai Branly Museum, for information, and to the Guimet Museum, for consideration and action. The letters question whether the alterations were influenced by Chinese authorities and examine their compliance with international human rights standards, particularly in relation to the protection of cultural heritage and the right to self-determination,” CTA said in its report.

It further stated that the issue gained widespread attention following an open letter published in Le Monde on 31 August 2024 by a collective of researchers and academics. The letter condemned what they described as foreign interference by the People’s Republic of China in the representation and naming of cultures it seeks to suppress. Subsequent demonstrations were held in Paris last year on September 21 and 29, with civil society organisations and scholars specialising in Tibetan and Chinese studies gathering near the Quai Branly and Guimet museums.

Special Rapporteur Xanthaki emphasised that replacing Tibetan-preferred terminology with terms more acceptable to Chinese authorities undermines the rights of Tibetans to access and enjoy their cultural heritage and compromises their right to self-determination. She has urged that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent recurrence of such practices.