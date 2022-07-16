Unaided colleges’ teachers discuss audit, arrear claims with Punjab education minister

A delegation of Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh, on Friday met the state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh.

AUCT spokesperson Tarun Ghai said issues like financial audit of higher education institutions, conversion of unaided posts into aided posts, claim of arrears from the Central government for both aided and unaided posts on the implementation of seventh pay commission scales and resolving the issue of ineligible college principals and associate professors at the earliest because of which the state of Punjab is losing finances to the tune of nearly 1 crore every month were discussed.

Association general secretary Jaspal Singh said the meeting took place for about an hour, following which the education minister assured that all relevant demands would be looked into.

Teachers raise issues in meeting with DEO

The representative delegation of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) met the district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, under the leadership of the organisation’s district vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu on Saturday.

The delegation raised the issue of mismatched vacant posts on the e-Punjab portal with the actual sanctioned vacant posts in the schools.

The issues of pending promotions, pending medical bills, delayed books of students, extra workload of many schools were also discussed in the meeting.

Sharing information on the mutual dialogue, DTF district press secretary Gurpreet Singh said cooperating and acting spontaneously on the requests of the delegation, the DEO immediately instructed the MIS district coordinator to resolve the issue pertaining to the vacant posts on E-Punjab portal.

“DEO said that the concerned school heads should send their school cases in writing to remove such errors on the portal so that appropriate action can be taken,” Gurpreet said. The members of the delegation claimed that DEO also gave the orders to settle cases of some pending medical bills listed by the union leaders