Uncle, cousin beat brick kiln labourer to death in Ludhiana

A man was beaten to death by his maternal uncle, cousin and their aide after a verbal spat in Kheri village on March 18.

The victim, Indel, 35, of Uttar Pradesh, worked at a brick kiln and lived in a shanty in the village. He had been drinking alcohol with the accused – his uncle Srinath, cousin Kuldeep and their aide Anoop – before the murderous assault.

Assistant sub-inspector Bikram Singh, Lalton Kalan police post in-charge, said the victim was found dead by a labourer the next day and the accused have been on the run since they learnt of his death.

The accused have been booked for murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code.