Under-14 cricket tournament: SCA beats CPCA by 57 runs

Sanjay Cricket Academy clinched a comfortable 57 run victory against CP Cricket Academy during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Batting first, SCA put together a nominal total of 153 runs, losing all 10 wickets in 35.3 overs.

Sidharth and Ritesh Ranjan scored 49 and 25 runs, respectively. Harish Kumar of CPCA took a fifer in his seven over spell, including two maiden overs, conceding a mere eight runs.

In reply, CPCA was bowled out for 96 in 29.4 overs. Only two batsmen of the team, Deepinder Singh and Harish Kumar, reached the double figures, scoring 34 runs each.

Pavir of SCA shined with the ball and took five wickets in his 6.4 over spell, including a maiden, while conceding 13 runs. Rakhsit Khosla took two wickets in his five over spell, giving away 15 runs.