Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Under-14 cricket tournament: SCA beats CPCA by 57 runs
chandigarh news

Under-14 cricket tournament: SCA beats CPCA by 57 runs

Sanjay Cricket Academy (SCA)` clinched a comfortable 57 run victory against CP Cricket Academy (CPCA) during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Ludhiana on Wednesday
Batting first, SCA put up a total of 153 runs; CPCA was bowled out for 96 in 29.4 overs (Getty Images)
Batting first, SCA put up a total of 153 runs; CPCA was bowled out for 96 in 29.4 overs (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Sanjay Cricket Academy clinched a comfortable 57 run victory against CP Cricket Academy during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Batting first, SCA put together a nominal total of 153 runs, losing all 10 wickets in 35.3 overs.

Sidharth and Ritesh Ranjan scored 49 and 25 runs, respectively. Harish Kumar of CPCA took a fifer in his seven over spell, including two maiden overs, conceding a mere eight runs.

In reply, CPCA was bowled out for 96 in 29.4 overs. Only two batsmen of the team, Deepinder Singh and Harish Kumar, reached the double figures, scoring 34 runs each.

Pavir of SCA shined with the ball and took five wickets in his 6.4 over spell, including a maiden, while conceding 13 runs. Rakhsit Khosla took two wickets in his five over spell, giving away 15 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out