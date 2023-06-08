Ghaggar river bridge to be completed by September: Panchkula admn to MLA

The under-construction bridge over Ghaggar River adjoining Sector 24/26 in Panchkula will be completed by September this year, said district administration officials during a meeting with Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.

Reviewing the progress of the bridge, Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta instructed the officer concerned to ensure its completion by the end of September 2023. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta held a meeting with the district administration to review the progress of ongoing developmental projects over ₹1 crore in the district.

Reviewing the progress of the bridge, Gupta instructed the officer concerned to ensure its completion by the end of September 2023.

Additionally, he also assessed the progress of a multi-feature park being built in Sector 24, of which the first phase, amounting to ₹8 crore, has already been completed. Efforts are being made to ensure the timely completion of the project, said officials.

Gupta also urged the officers to regularly review the status of works at their respective levels, either on a weekly or fortnightly basis. To monitor the progress of several projects, Gupta said he would personally review the developmental projects every month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON