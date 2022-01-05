Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Underground cable theft hits 250 BSNL consumers in Chandigarh
Underground cable theft hits 250 BSNL consumers in Chandigarh

The theft came to light after the BSNL exchange in Sector 34 received complaints from telephone and internet consumers in Sectors 32, 45 and Burail
In his police complaint, a BSNL official said that four cables were stolen from a duct on the Sector 33/34 road near Gulati Bhawan in Chandigarh. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Around 250 BSNL phone numbers were rendered non-operational after yet another theft of underground cable in Chandigarh.

In his police complaint, BSNL official Sushil Kumar said that four cables were stolen from a duct on the Sector 33/34 road near Gulati Bhawan on January 3. The theft came to light after the BSNL exchange in Sector 34 received complaints from telephone and internet consumers in Sectors 32, 45 and Burail.

A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34. Police are scanning the area’s CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Earlier, a similar case of theft was registered on September 25 last year after BSNL cables were found missing from ducts on the Sector 34/44 and 33/45 dividing roads.

