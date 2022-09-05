Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital

An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday night.

The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for theft. He was brought to the ‘Convict Ward’ on the second floor of district civil hospital by two cops on Friday. However, on Sunday, he escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.

Cops said teams had been formed to nab him.