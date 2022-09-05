Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital

Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 10:43 AM IST

An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital in Ambala for treatment

The undertrial broke the windowpane of the washroom at the Ambala civil hospital and escaped. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday night.

The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for theft. He was brought to the ‘Convict Ward’ on the second floor of district civil hospital by two cops on Friday. However, on Sunday, he escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.

Cops said teams had been formed to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP