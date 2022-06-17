Unemployed TET, ETT teachers ‘gherao’ AAP office in Sangrur

Members of the unemployed TET Pass ETT teachers’ union on Thursday ‘gheraoed’ the election office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Nankiyana chowk here.

The protesters were demanding the AAP government in Punjab to complete the recruitment of 6,635 teachers and start the hiring of 5,994 teachers, which was advertised on December 16 last year.

“The court vacated the stay on the recruitment of 6,635 teachers in May this year. But the government has done nothing to complete it. Besides, the Congress government had issued an advertisement to hire 5,994 teachers in December but the government has not started hiring of teachers on these posts. Besides, recruitment of 2,364 teachers have been stayed by the court last year and the government is not representing our case with pure intentions,” Deep Banarsi, a leader of the union said.

Deepak Kamboj, president of the unemployed TET pass teachers’ union, said, “we will intensify our protest in upcoming days, if the government fails to meet our demands.”

Later, they ended their protest after the district administration fixed their meeting with Navraj Singh, deputy principal secretary to CM, on June 28 at chief minsiter Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.

Warring meets protesting teachers atop water tank

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday climbed atop a water tank of the civil hospital in Sangrur to meet two unemployed female PTI teachers, who have been protesting up there since Tuesday.

They have been demanding the state government to complete the recruitment of 646 physical education teachers (PTI).

“I am sorry that we could not do anything for them. But the current government must listen to them and gave at least assurance to resolve the issue. They should also give guarantee of providing employment as they had given lots of guarantees in the past,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy also met with the protesters.

