Unemployed TET, ETT teachers ‘gherao’ AAP office in Sangrur
Members of the unemployed TET Pass ETT teachers’ union on Thursday ‘gheraoed’ the election office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Nankiyana chowk here.
The protesters were demanding the AAP government in Punjab to complete the recruitment of 6,635 teachers and start the hiring of 5,994 teachers, which was advertised on December 16 last year.
“The court vacated the stay on the recruitment of 6,635 teachers in May this year. But the government has done nothing to complete it. Besides, the Congress government had issued an advertisement to hire 5,994 teachers in December but the government has not started hiring of teachers on these posts. Besides, recruitment of 2,364 teachers have been stayed by the court last year and the government is not representing our case with pure intentions,” Deep Banarsi, a leader of the union said.
Deepak Kamboj, president of the unemployed TET pass teachers’ union, said, “we will intensify our protest in upcoming days, if the government fails to meet our demands.”
Later, they ended their protest after the district administration fixed their meeting with Navraj Singh, deputy principal secretary to CM, on June 28 at chief minsiter Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.
Warring meets protesting teachers atop water tank
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday climbed atop a water tank of the civil hospital in Sangrur to meet two unemployed female PTI teachers, who have been protesting up there since Tuesday.
They have been demanding the state government to complete the recruitment of 646 physical education teachers (PTI).
“I am sorry that we could not do anything for them. But the current government must listen to them and gave at least assurance to resolve the issue. They should also give guarantee of providing employment as they had given lots of guarantees in the past,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy also met with the protesters.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
