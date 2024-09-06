Unfortunate that graduates, post graduate willing to do sweeper’s job: Former CM Hooda

Expressing concern over rising unemployment in state, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that it was unfortunate that well educated persons were ready to do the job of sweeper. He said this was evident from the data released by Haryana government that graduate and post graduates have applied for contractual jobs of safai karamcharis. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File)

Reacting to a Hindustan Times story on unemployment, Hooda said that 39,990 graduates and 6,112 post graduates have applied for the posts of sweepers. About 1.17 lakh 12th pass individuals also wish to do these jobs. A total of 3.95 lakh persons are in queue for the job of sweeper, Hooda said.

HT had reported on September 2 that 46,102 graduates and post graduates in Haryana have applied for the jobs of contractual sweepers hired by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), the state-owned corporation established for providing contractual manpower.

The former CM said that the same situation was seen in the recruitment for six posts of peon in Panipat Court where 10,000 youth applied for the job. This included persons with BA, MA, MPhil, PhD, BTech and MTech qualifications. “About 18 lakh unemployed youth had applied for 18,000 Group-D vacancies and 25 lakh youth had applied for 6,000 clerk posts,” Hooda said.

The former chief minister said more than two lakh posts are lying vacant in the government departments of the state but the government did not do recruitments.