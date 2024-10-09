Unidentified assailants kill Faridkot man

A resident of Hari Nau village in Faridkot district was shot dead by two bike-borne unidentified persons on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau of Hari Nau village in Faridkot district. (HT File)

As per information, two unidentified men intercepted Gurpreet when he was going to his village on his bike and opened fire on him. The assailants at him thrice in his chest. Gurpreet was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In the past, he had actively participated in the protest related to sacrilege and post-sacrilege firing cases.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said the police have initiated the investigation and are looking into all the possibilities. “We are trying to identify the accused and trace them,” she added.