Unidentified assailants open fire at SAD leader Parminder Singh Gosal’s house in Punjab
: Unidentified assailants opened fire at the house of SAD leader Parminder Singh Gosal in Samrala when he along with his family was sleeping inside, police said on Thursday.
Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO at police station Samrala, said that an attempt to murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused and police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the criminals.
Gosal, who is President of Kisan Wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said they were sleeping late Wednesday night when they heard the gunshots and one of the bullets hit the windowpane and shattered it. He came outside to see, but no one was present there and informed the police.
He said that his elderly father Ajit Singh, who is president of Gurudwara Shri Sangat Sahib, Samrala, was sleeping in the veranda at the time of the incident. The family escaped unhurt in the incident.
While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found two assailants in turbans stopping outside Gosal’s house. One of them kept sitting on the bike, while the other walked towards the house and fired two bullets at the house before fleeing. Their faces were covered and one of the culprits was limping.
Gosal said that he has no enmity with anyone, but he and his family members are scared after the attack.
After the incident, various SAD leaders, including Paramjit Singh Dhillon, incharge, SAD Samrala, demanded the arrest of the accused soon. Dhillon said that the law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating under the Aam Aadmi Party regime.
-
BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road
Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital. The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road.
-
MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on
To tighten the noose on violators and expedite recovery of dues, the municipal corporation has commenced a drive to snap the illegal sewer connection of colonies in the city. Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the civic body snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of MC on Thursday.
-
Shivpal challenges Akhilesh Yadav to expel him from SP legislature party
Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday took on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over a remark alluding to Shivpal Yadav's' apparent closeness to the ruling BJP, and challenged him to expel him from the SP legislature party if he felt he was indulging in anti-party activities. Though the SP president had not taken names, the comment came in the backdrop of Shivpal Yadav's recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
-
Heatwave action plan: Now, visitors to be served lemonade at DC office
To beat the soaring heat, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed the officers of the district administration to prepare heatwave action plan for the district. The move comes in the wake of the advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority regarding heatwave, after the prediction by Indian meteorological department.
-
Firm covers ‘blast floors’ of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish Supertech's 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, has started covering some of the floors with pieces of white cloth to ready them. Officials of the company said that the floors are covered beforehand as an additional security layer. Following the test blast on April 10, officials of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions are now designing the details of the actual blast depending on the structural details.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics