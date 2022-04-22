Unidentified assailants open fire at SAD leader Parminder Singh Gosal’s house in Punjab

: Unidentified assailants opened fire at the house of SAD leader Parminder Singh Gosal in Samrala when he along with his family was sleeping inside, police said on Thursday.

Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO at police station Samrala, said that an attempt to murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused and police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the criminals.

Gosal, who is President of Kisan Wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said they were sleeping late Wednesday night when they heard the gunshots and one of the bullets hit the windowpane and shattered it. He came outside to see, but no one was present there and informed the police.

He said that his elderly father Ajit Singh, who is president of Gurudwara Shri Sangat Sahib, Samrala, was sleeping in the veranda at the time of the incident. The family escaped unhurt in the incident.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found two assailants in turbans stopping outside Gosal’s house. One of them kept sitting on the bike, while the other walked towards the house and fired two bullets at the house before fleeing. Their faces were covered and one of the culprits was limping.

Gosal said that he has no enmity with anyone, but he and his family members are scared after the attack.

After the incident, various SAD leaders, including Paramjit Singh Dhillon, incharge, SAD Samrala, demanded the arrest of the accused soon. Dhillon said that the law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating under the Aam Aadmi Party regime.