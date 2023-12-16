Unidentified assailants open fire at travel agent’s vehicle

Unidentified assailants fired multiple shots at the vehicle of a Jalandhar-based travel agent on Friday evening.

Police have started investigation into the matter and gathered CCTV footage from nearby areas for identification of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The assailants also left a letter demanding ₹5 crore as extortion in the name of noted gangster Kaushal Chaudhary.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per the eyewitness, two of the assailants fired five gunshots at the parked vehicle. The travel agent, identified as Inderjit Singh, was in his office at the time of the incident. He told the police said he had no enmity with anyone and had also not received any ransom call ever.

Police have started investigation into the matter and gathered CCTV footage from nearby areas for identification of the accused. “We are looking at entry and exit points, besides carrying search operation in hotels situated near the bus stand,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON