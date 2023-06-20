Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt staffer loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 38

Govt staffer loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 38

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2023 02:46 AM IST

While the bike rider kept the two-wheeler’s engine on, the pillion rider entered the park and snatched her gold chain along with a locket before fleeing on the bike

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain of a 50-year-old government employee while she was taking a stroll in a park in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on Sunday evening.

Chandigarh Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants (Stock photo)
Chandigarh Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants (Stock photo)

The complainant, Kanchan Gulati, a government employee and resident of Sector 38 West, told the police that while she was walking in the park alone, two motorcyclists stopped outside it around 7.15 pm. While the bike rider kept the two-wheeler’s engine on, the pillion rider entered the park and snatched her gold chain along with a locket before fleeing on the bike.

Following the complaint of the victim, Maloya police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government employee park chandigarh + 1 more
government employee park chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out