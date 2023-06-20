Govt staffer loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 38

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain of a 50-year-old government employee while she was taking a stroll in a park in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on Sunday evening. Chandigarh Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants (Stock photo)

The complainant, Kanchan Gulati, a government employee and resident of Sector 38 West, told the police that while she was walking in the park alone, two motorcyclists stopped outside it around 7.15 pm. While the bike rider kept the two-wheeler’s engine on, the pillion rider entered the park and snatched her gold chain along with a locket before fleeing on the bike.

Following the complaint of the victim, Maloya police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants.