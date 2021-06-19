Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unidentified body stuffed in sack fished out of Buddha Nullah
chandigarh news

Unidentified body stuffed in sack fished out of Buddha Nullah

Cops are combing through missing person complaints lodged within the last week and have made announcements in the public to ascertain the identity of the victim
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:23 AM IST
The victim was wearing an olive coloured t-shirt with the slogan ‘Say no to drugs’ printed on it. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons (HT File)

The body of an unidentified man, which had been stuffed in a sack, was fished out of the Buddha Nullah — a seasonal stream that passes through Ludhiana and drains into the Sutlej River — on Friday morning.

Residents of Upkar Nagar spotted the body and informed the Haibowal police. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Gurpreet Singh said the victim appeared to be in his mid-40s. It is suspected that the man was strangulated to death. “Decomposition suggests the man was murdered at least three days ago,” Singh said.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital. Police will wait for 72 hours for identification of the corpse. Cops are combing through missing person complaints lodged within the last week and have made announcements in the public to ascertain the identity of the victim.

The victim was wearing an olive coloured t-shirt with the slogan ‘Say no to drugs’ printed on it. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP