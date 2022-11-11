Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unidentified man’s partially burnt body found in Sonepat

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 01:17 AM IST

Police suspect that the deceased man might have engaged in a quarrel with friends and then they killed him

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The partially burnt body of an unidentified man was found in the industrial area in Sonepat on Thursday. Police suspect that the deceased man might have engaged in a quarrel with friends and then they killed him. “Later, the accused had tried to burn the body to destroy the evidence. The bushes where the body was laying were also burnt. The bones of the victim have been sent for DNA test,” said Ganaur deputy superintendent of police Aatma Ram.

