Speeding biker kills pedestrian in Chandigarh’s Sector 35

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 31, 2023 02:04 AM IST

An unidentified pedestrian was killed after being hit by a rashly driven motorcycle near the Sector 35/43 dividing road past Tuesday midnight.

Sector 36 police have booked the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
Police are yet to identity the deceased.

Md Shamim, an auto-rickshaw driver and an eyewitness, told police that while he was going to drop passengers in Sector 35, a speeding motorcyclist tried to overtake him from left, and collided with a pedestrian and fell.

While the complainant stopped to attend to the victims, a passer-by informed the police control room (PCR).

A PCR vehicle rushed the victim and the biker to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where the former succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to sources, the motorcycle was being driven by Naresh, 52, of Phagwara, who went fled from the hospital.

The victim’s body has been moved to the hospital mortuary where it will remain for 72 hours for identification before autopsy.

