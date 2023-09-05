News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Duo sets bizman’s BMW on fire outside Phase-7 house

Mohali: Duo sets bizman’s BMW on fire outside Phase-7 house

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 05, 2023 04:43 AM IST

Car owner Prabhnek Singh said he ran an IT company in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, and was at work when his family alerted him about the fire around 1.30 am

Two unidentified youths set a two-seater BMW car on fire outside a house in Phase 7 past Sunday midnight.

The car owner said he had bought the BMW Z4 recently for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakh, adding that the accused, who were wearing T-shirts of a food delivery company, were captured in their CCTV camera. (HT Photo)
The car owner said he had bought the BMW Z4 recently for 90 lakh, adding that the accused, who were wearing T-shirts of a food delivery company, were captured in their CCTV camera. (HT Photo)

Car owner Prabhnek Singh said he ran an IT company in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, and was at work when his family alerted him about the fire around 1.30 am.

He said he had bought the BMW Z4 recently for 90 lakh, adding that the accused, who were wearing T-shirts of a food delivery company, were captured in their CCTV camera. Residents tried to douse the flames until firefighters arrived and put out the fire that continued for 35 minutes.

Mataur SHO Gabbar Singh said that the matter was being probed from all angles and claimed that the case will be cracked soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out