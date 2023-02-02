Union budget: PGI gets 4% hike amid push to finish major projects

The Centre on Wednesday allocated a budget of ₹1,923 crore for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for financial year 2023-2024 — a 4% hike from last year’s ₹1,840 crore.

The allocation, however, was 14% less than the proposed amount of ₹2,250 crore.

The institute had proposed a ₹500-crore budget for creation of capital assets keeping in view the major healthcare projects associated — including the advanced neurosciences centre, mother and child health care centre, and satellite hospitals in Sangrur, Una and Ferozepur. The allocated budget for creation of capital assets, however, has been set at ₹343 crore.

Of the total sanctioned amount for the new financial year, 67% — ₹1,300 crore will be used for the payment of salaries. Another ₹270 crore, which is 14% of the amount, will be used to meet the day-to-day general requirements, while 10 crore ₹0.5% has been kept aside for the implementation of Centre’s Swachhta Action Plan.

Last year too, the institute been allocated a budget 16% lesser than the proposed amount of ₹2,200 crore.

Reacting to the allocation, PGIMER financial advisor Kumar Abhay said, “Last year too, PGIMER had revised budget estimates and the capital grant was cut to ₹270 crore.”

Abhay, however, was quick to acknowledge that past experiences have shown that the institute managed to get the required funds under supplementary grants, adding, “Supplementary grants are issued in November or December based on expenditure, patterns and new developments like new recruitments or new health care projects during the year.”

PGIMER deputy director (administration) and official spokesperson Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, meanwhile, said, “This year, PGIMER’s two major ongoing healthcare projects are expected to be completed, including the advanced neurosciences centre and satellite hospital in Sangrur. Since the project payments are done in a staggered manner, the capital grant will be used for completing these projects this year.”

“PGIMER is satisfied with the allocated amount as we have received a hike in capital grant, as compared to last year,” he added.