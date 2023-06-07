Union cabinet gives nod to Gurugram metro extension

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved metro rail connectivity from Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, covering a distance of 28.50 km and 27 stations on the route.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved metro rail connectivity from Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, covering a distance of 28.50 km and 27 stations on the route. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official statement said that at present, there is no metro rail line in old Gurugram and the construction of this line will connect new Gurugram with old Gurugram. This network will also connect the Gurugram railway station and in the next phase, provide connectivity to the IGI airport.

It would also help to improve traffic flow and increase employment opportunities in the NCR region. The total completion cost of the project will be ₹5,452 crore. “This will be a standard gauge line of 1,435 mm and the entire project will be elevated. The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction and is to be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Union and Haryana governments,” the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}