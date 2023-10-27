Union government sanctions science and technology cluster at Panjab University

Panjab University, Chandigarh (PU) and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar have been sanctioned a northern region science and technology cluster by the office of Union government’s principal scientific advisor.

The cluster on Panjab University’s Chandigarh campus will focus on agriculture, food processing, indigenous technology development and optimisation, pharma, health care, waste management and sustainable mobility. (HT File)

The cluster is situated on PU’s Chandigarh campus and would be a non-profit organisation that is aimed at connecting knowledge producers with knowledge consumers and end-users.

It will seek to enhance the regional industrial base’s overall competitiveness, research and innovation intensity, and resource utilisation at par with the global industry.

This is the first regional S&T cluster sanctioned by the Union government and will take care the Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

The cluster will focus on agriculture, food processing, indigenous technology development and optimisation, pharma, health care, waste management and sustainable mobility.

