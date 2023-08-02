Nitin Gadkari announces 400 cr relief for flood-hit Himachal

Union Minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the rainfall-induced July floods have caused unprecedented damage to private as well as public property in the state — including road infrastructure.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jairam Thakur during the aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Kullu and Manali. (PTI)

The minister, who was addressing a press conference at Kullu after taking stock of the damage to the Kullu-Manali stretch of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, said the government would try to find a permanent solution to the problem, adding, “The destruction is enormous, much more than I had thought.”

The minister said that the centre has already given ₹130 crore under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to the state, adding, “An amount of ₹400 crore would be soon released under CRF and Setu Bharatam.”

“NHAI needs ₹220 crore for repair of two-lane highway projects. Of this, ₹80 crore would be released at the earliest,” he added.

Gadkari said tunnelling is a permanent solution to Himachal’s problem but it requires a lot of money. Notably, 68 tunnelling projects are currently underway in Himachal at a cost of ₹12,500 crore.

“We have formed a team of experts from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee and IIT, Mandi will visit the state on August 3-4 to study the reasons behind the destruction and recommend short-term and long-term solutions,” Gadkari said.

The minister noted that the fragile strata of the hills pose a major problem to disaster management and there was a need to think about both short-term and long-term solutions so that the damage can be minimised in case of such high precipitation.

Taking note of the boulders and silt that have raised the riverbed, resulting in floodwater breaching the banks, Gadkari said, “If, based on the technical report, the riverbed could be dug two-three metres the river would not overflow.”

Gadkari said he would also invite chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukbu and other leaders from the state to New Delhi when the technical committee gives its presentation.

As far as damage to the four-lane is concerned, Gadkari said NHAI has mobilised its contractors and re-construction of the road would start soon.

CM Sukhu had earlier at a press conference said the state government expects immediate interim relief from the centre. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state public welfare department minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present at the occasion.