Union minister hands over 152 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela in Ambala

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and environment forest and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday handed over as many as 152 appointment letters to new recruits during a Rozgar Mela in Ambala.

Union minister handing over appointment letters to new recruits during a Rozgar Mela in Ambala. (HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the mela at 45 locations across the country via video-conferencing, addressed the successful candidates at the central event. A total of 70,000 appointment letters were distributed to the candidates.

The newly-inducted employees will be joining departments such as the department of posts, department of school education, department of higher education, ministry of defence, department of revenue, ministry of health and family welfare, department of atomic energy, ministry of railways, department of audit and accounts, department of atomic energy and ministry of home affairs among others.

While addressing the gathering, Choubey said, “The government remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals and fostering sustainable development.”

The Union minister later met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence and both inspected the under-construction site of Shaheed Smarak (1857 war memorial) on NH-44.

The memorial, being constructed on 22 acres, is the largest such covered structure in India and is likely to be inaugurated by the PM next year.