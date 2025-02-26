Menu Explore
Union minister lauds Palampur varsity’s efforts to boost bio-economy of Himalayan region

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 26, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Minister of state (independent charge), ministry of science & technology and ministry of earth sciences and vice-president CSIR Jitendra Singh virtually attended the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) international workshop and industry, farmer and academia meet organised by the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, on Wednesday

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday lauded the efforts of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, towards boosting the bio-economy of the Himalayan region through scientific interventions and nurturing young minds.

Union minister Jitendra Singh (File)
Union minister Jitendra Singh (File)

Minister of state (independent charge), ministry of science & technology and ministry of earth sciences and vice-president CSIR Jitendra Singh virtually attended the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) international workshop and industry, farmer and academia meet organised by the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, on Wednesday.

The minister declared the Tulip garden open for the public. The minister also inaugurated the Autonomous Green House, Heeng Seed Production facility, Heeng QPM facility, Ornamental bulb production facility, Phyo-analytical facility in the institute. He also laid the foundation stone of Phytofactory facility.

He was happy to note the start-ups and incubates being supported by the institute and the success of floriculture and aroma mission and the Poshan Maitree Abhiyan.

He highlighted the various missions that have been initiated by the government to empower the masses. Coupling of states and extended one week one theme celebrations were put forth by him. He exhorted the gathering to come together and work for a Viksit Bharat.

CSIR-IHBT director Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav presented the activities and achievements of the institute and highlighted its contribution towards self-reliance and inclusive growth.

